Kalbajar poised to become cultural and tourism hub, says presidential envoy

Bashir Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Kalbajar, expressed confidence that the district, known for its historic monuments and rich flora and fauna, will soon become a center for culture and tourism, Report informs.

Speaking at a ceremony marking Kalbajar City Day, Hajiyev said the event highlighted the district's transition into a new developmental stage.

He also discussed ongoing reconstruction efforts, noting: "It is a source of pride to witness the revival of culture, tourism, education, and public life in Kalbajar. Today's event also reflects our confidence in a prosperous future for the district."