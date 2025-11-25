Kalbajar poised to become cultural and tourism hub, says presidential envoy
Domestic policy
- 25 November, 2025
- 17:41
Bashir Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Kalbajar, expressed confidence that the district, known for its historic monuments and rich flora and fauna, will soon become a center for culture and tourism, Report informs.
Speaking at a ceremony marking Kalbajar City Day, Hajiyev said the event highlighted the district's transition into a new developmental stage.
He also discussed ongoing reconstruction efforts, noting: "It is a source of pride to witness the revival of culture, tourism, education, and public life in Kalbajar. Today's event also reflects our confidence in a prosperous future for the district."
Latest News
19:38
EP sounds alarm over Hungary's 'deepening rule of law crisis'Other countries
19:28
Photo
Azerbaijan becomes significant player within Middle CorridorInfrastructure
18:51
Trump expected to name new Fed chair before ChristmasOther countries
18:41
Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official saysOther countries
18:19
Another group of former IDPs to be relocated to Kalbajar on Nov. 26Domestic policy
18:11
Explosion at courthouse in Türkiye leaves several injuredRegion
18:03
Baku to host first meeting of OTS labor, employment and social protection ministersForeign policy
17:51
IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant needs cooperation agreement in event of Ukraine peaceOther countries
17:50
Photo