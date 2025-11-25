Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Kalbajar poised to become cultural and tourism hub, says presidential envoy

    25 November, 2025
    Bashir Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Kalbajar, expressed confidence that the district, known for its historic monuments and rich flora and fauna, will soon become a center for culture and tourism, Report informs.

    Speaking at a ceremony marking Kalbajar City Day, Hajiyev said the event highlighted the district's transition into a new developmental stage.

    He also discussed ongoing reconstruction efforts, noting: "It is a source of pride to witness the revival of culture, tourism, education, and public life in Kalbajar. Today's event also reflects our confidence in a prosperous future for the district."

    Kalbajar Kalbajar City Day Bashir Hajiyev
    Xüsusi nümayəndə: Əminəm ki, Kəlbəcər tezliklə mədəniyyət və turizm mərkəzinə çevriləcək
    Спецпредставитель: Кяльбаджар в скором времени станет центром культуры и туризма

