Kahrizes destroyed during Armenian occupation in Azerbaijan's Khorovlu village restored

Kahrizes (gently sloping underground channels with a series of vertical access shafts or wells) destroyed in the Khorovlu village of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district during the Armenian occupation have been restored, Ilhamiya Rzayeva, spokesperson for the Reconstruction, Construction, and Management Service (RCMS) in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, said during a media tour organized in the district following the president's visit, Report informs.

According to her, the official opening ceremony of the village of Khorovlu in the Jabrayil district took place on October 28: "The opening ceremony of the village took place with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, and the keys to their houses were handed over to residents. In the village of Khorovlu, covering a total area of ​​248 hectares, 334 private residential houses have been built."

Rzayeva also noted that some kahrizes which were destroyed during the occupation have been restored in the village, and part of the village's water supply will be provided by these kahrizes.