Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev: The enemy was crushed on the battlefield

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 12:15
    Ilham Aliyev: The enemy was crushed on the battlefield

    The enemy was crushed on the battlefield, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Azerbaijani people, according to Report.

    "May the souls of the soldiers and officers who fell as martyrs in the Patriotic War rejoice. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. At the cost of their lives and owing to the heroism of our servicemen, we were able to put an end to the Armenian occupation. For 44 days, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated heroism, valor, patriotism and selflessness. The enemy was crushed on the battlefield. During the 44-day Patriotic War, more than 300 cities and villages were liberated from the enemy. The Azerbaijani flag was raised in these settlements, forcing Armenia to sign an act of capitulation on the night of November 9-10. Thus, the territories that had not yet been liberated on the battlefield were also returned to Azerbaijan – without a single shot being fired and without any losses," the head of state said.

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