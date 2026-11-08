Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev reveals location of Victory Museum in Khankendi

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 12:44
    Ilham Aliyev reveals location of Victory Museum in Khankendi

    The location of the Victory Museum in Khankendi has been announced.

    Report informs that President Ilham Aliyev spoke about the museum's location in his Victory Day message to the Azerbaijani people.

    The head of state said:

    "I am delivering these congratulatory words here in Khankendi, in front of the Victory Arch. This is the second victory arch erected in honor of our glorious Victory. The first is in Baku, and the second is here, in Khankendi. A Victory Museum also operates next to the Victory Arch in Baku. The name of every single one of our martyrs is engraved in the museum. There will also be a Victory Museum in Khankendi. Final work on its establishment is currently underway. It will be located in the former executive authority building, which was once the cradle of aggression and occupation policies against Azerbaijan. It was a lair of evil."

    Ilham Aliyev November 8 – Victory Day Victory Museum
    Xankəndidə Zəfər Muzeyi olacaq
    Музей Победы в Ханкенди разместится в бывшем здании исполнительной власти
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    44 filmi

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