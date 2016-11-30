Baku hosts presentation of 'Ilham Aliyev. Portrait of a President Against the Backdrop of Change' book - PHOTO

Baku. 30 November.REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts a presentation ceremony of 'Ilham Aliyev. Portrait of a President Against the Backdrop of Change' ("Ильхам Алиев. Портрет президента на фоне перемен") book by Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, writer, honored journalist Elmira Akhundova.

Report informs, state officials, ministers, MPs, university rectors, senior editors are attending the event.

Addressing the ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Akif Alizade stated that in the book, famous writer and publicist Elmira Akhundova states about one of the most pragmatic political figures of the former Soviet Union, Ilham Aliyev in a clear manner, a simple and clear language based on facts and materials, analyzes phenomenon of his success.

Notably, the book is a logical continuation of six-volume work of Elmira Akhundova 'Heydar Aliyev: Personality and Epoch', for which writer was awarded the State Prize in literature two years ago. It shows how the successor of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev came to power, what he achieved at the presidential office. Author pays a lot of attention to this continuity, tells about the impact of Heydar Aliyev on Ilham Aliyev and emphasizes independence of the current president as a statesman.