Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for 'Shams' and 'Ufug' Solar Power Plants in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district

On October 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the "Shams" and "Ufug" Solar Power Plants, each with a capacity of 50 megawatts, in Shahvalli village of Jabrayil district.

Report informs via AZERTAC that Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov briefed the head of state on the 50-megawatt "Shams" Solar Power Plant.

This project is an important component of Azerbaijan"s "green energy" strategy and marks the beginning of a new stage in the energy map of Jabrayil district.

In March 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Nobel Energy company on the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant, as well as cooperation in the production, sale, and consumption of electric energy. Subsequently, in April of this year, the Government of Azerbaijan signed investment agreements with Enerso Jabrayil LLC for the 50 MW "Ufug" Solar Power Plant and with Clean Energy Jabrayil LLC for the "Shams" Solar Power Plant projects.

Last year, 229 hectares of state land in Jabrayil were allocated for renewables-over 135 hectares for Clean Energy Jabrayil LLC and more than 93 hectares for Enerso Jabrayil LLC.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the "Shams" Solar Power Plant and then participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the "Ufug" Solar Power Plant.

The two plants are expected to generate 206 million kWh annually, saving 44 million cubic meters of natural gas and cutting emissions by 96,000 tons per year.

Of the output, 75 million kWh will go to Azerenerji OJSC; the remaining 131 million kWh will be sold directly to large consumers via virtual transmission contracts. Both facilities are slated for commissioning in 2027.