    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 10:42
    Ilham Aliyev: 'Last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history'

    The President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, shared a video clip on his social media accounts on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    "The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history," says the post.

    Report presents the video clip:

    İlham Əliyev: Son beş ilin tarixi Zəfər tarixidir, şanlı tariximizdir
    Ильхам Алиев: Последние пять лет - это история Великой Победы, славная страница нашей истории

