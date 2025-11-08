Ilham Aliyev: 'Last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history'
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 10:42
The President of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, shared a video clip on his social media accounts on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
"The history of the last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history," says the post.
Report presents the video clip:
Latest News
11:21
Photo
Azerbaijan's Victory Day marked in MoscowForeign policy
11:18
Video
Turkish Air Force to join Victory Day parade in BakuForeign policy
10:55
Photo
Azadlyg Square ready for military paradeMilitary
10:49
Pakistan's JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to take part in military parade in BakuMilitary
10:46
Recep Tayyip Erdogan departs for AzerbaijanForeign policy
10:44
Observer Research Foundation: Azerbaijan strengthening positions in region's new geopolitical conditionsForeign policy
10:42
Video
Ilham Aliyev: 'Last five years is the history of Victory, our glorious history'Domestic policy
10:32
Photo
Victory Day of Azerbaijan commemorated at event in Iran's TabrizForeign policy
10:19