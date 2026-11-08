Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Ilham Aliyev: 'Azerbaijanism is the ideology that moves us forward'

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 12:52
    Ilham Aliyev: 'Azerbaijanism is the ideology that moves us forward'

    "Our national and spiritual values, our Azerbaijani values, are above everything for us," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks in his Victory Day address to the nation from Khankendi, Report informs.

    "What drove us forward were our national and spiritual values. The Azerbaijani state is built on this foundation. Our national and spiritual values, our Azerbaijani values, are above everything for us. For centuries, we have kept these values alive in our hearts and preserved them, and we will pass them on to future generations," President Aliyev said.

    "The ideology of Azerbaijanism is the philosophy underpinning all our achievements. Azerbaijanism is the philosophy that unites all our citizens. It is the ideology that moves us forward. In Azerbaijan, all ethnic groups and representatives of all religions live together as one family. What unites us is citizenship, solidarity, and the ideology of Azerbaijanism. This is our national idea. I want to reiterate that this is the path leading us into the future. I believe that the socio-political stability, positive atmosphere, ongoing construction and development, and the unification of our society around a common goal that we see in Azerbaijan today are rarely encountered in the world."

    The head of state said that, on such a beautiful holiday, he wished to emphasize once again what a great nation the Azerbaijani people were.

    "On this beautiful holiday, I would once again like to emphasize what a great nation the Azerbaijani people are.

    "Only a great nation could, despite all the hardships, 30 years of occupation, and threats from major powers standing behind Armenia, demonstrate such resolve, support me, and make our Victory possible.

    As we celebrate this beautiful holiday, each of us rightfully feels a sense of pride. At the same time, each of us pays tribute to the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path. I am sure that each of us says to ourselves: We must be so strong that from now on, no one should even think of harming Azerbaijan! I am confident that this will be the case. Today, Azerbaijan is a strong state-politically, economically, and militarily independent, dependent on no one, pursuing an independent policy, and possessing dignity."

    Ilham Aliyev November 8 – Victory Day
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycançılıq bizi irəliyə aparan məfkurədir
    Ильхам Алиев: Национально-духовные ценности Азербайджана для нас превыше всего
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