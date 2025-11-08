Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Alley of Martyrs
Domestic policy
- 08 November, 2025
- 12:11
On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.
The head of state placed a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed a panorama of the capital, Baku, which was preparing for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.
Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Alley of Martyrs
Latest News
12:51
NATO continues to select candidate for position of special rep for Caucasus & Central Asia - EXCLUSIVERegion
12:49
Photo
UAE Deputy PM arrives in AzerbaijanForeign policy
12:42
Azeri Light crude rises to $65.1 per barrelEnergy
12:40
Azerbaijan's Victory Museum to open to visitors starting tomorrowDomestic policy
12:33
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend Victory Museum opening in BakuDomestic policy
12:22
Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated in Buenos AiresForeign policy
12:20
Photo
Baku residents celebrating fifth anniversary of Victory DayDomestic policy
12:20
Photo
Ministry: Nearly 600 residents employed in Azerbaijan's ShushaSocial security
12:19
Photo