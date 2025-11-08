Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Alley of Martyrs

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 12:11
    Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva visit Alley of Martyrs

    On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the Alley of Martyrs.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to the cherished memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

    The head of state placed a wreath in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed a panorama of the capital, Baku, which was preparing for the military parade dedicated to the Victory in the Patriotic War.

    Photo
    Video
    İlham Əliyev və Mehriban Əliyeva Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət ediblər
    Photo
    Video
    Ильхам Алиев и Мехрибан Алиева посетили Аллею шехидов

