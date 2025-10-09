Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:00
    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international conference

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international conference held in Baku on the topic "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", according to Report.

    İlham Əliyev itkin düşmüş şəxslərlə bağlı beynəlxalq konfransın iştirakçılarına müraciət ünvanlayıb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев направил обращение участникам международной конференции в Баку

