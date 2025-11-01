Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Domestic policy
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 17:17
    Hikmat Hajiyev shares photo from Zangazur Corridor

    Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a photo titled "Zangazur Corridor" on his social media account on X.

    Report presents the photo below.

    Hikmət Hacıyev Zəngəzur dəhlizindən foto paylaşıb
    Хикмет Гаджиев поделился фото Зангезурского коридора

