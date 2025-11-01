Hikmat Hajiyev shares photo from Zangazur Corridor
Domestic policy
- 01 November, 2025
- 17:17
Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, has shared a photo titled "Zangazur Corridor" on his social media account on X.
Report presents the photo below.
#ZangazurCorridor!! pic.twitter.com/FHRKInQii7— Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) November 1, 2025
Latest News
17:58
Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by over 9%Finance
17:50
Public deposits in Azerbaijani banks surge by nearly 9%Finance
17:32
Azerbaijani manat's nominal effective exchange rate declined in SeptemberFinance
17:17
Hikmat Hajiyev shares photo from Zangazur CorridorDomestic policy
17:08
Baku to host motocross championship dedicated to Victory DayIndividual sports
16:56
Azerbaijan to be represented by first deputy speaker at ISC conference in IslamabadForeign policy
16:49
Photo
Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Egypt on visitMilli Majlis
16:25
Photo
Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's supportForeign policy
16:16