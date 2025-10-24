Head of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects relieved of his duties
Domestic policy
- 24 October, 2025
- 17:22
Major General Ilgar Abbasov, head of Azerbaijan's State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, has been relieved of his duties.
According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.
Latest News
18:07
Azerbaijan approves memorandum on statistical cooperation with TajikistanForeign policy
17:59
Azerbaijan elected Co-Chair of Intergovernmental Working Group of UN-Habitat on 'Adequate Housing for All'Foreign policy
17:54
Photo
Future of labor markets, digital entrepreneurship discussed at SOCGOV 2025Foreign policy
17:41
New chief appointed to Azerbaijan's State Agency for Protection of Strategic ObjectsOther
17:29
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan launch new joint projects across key sectorsBusiness
17:22
Head of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects relieved of his dutiesDomestic policy
17:13
Testimony of Khojaly Genocide witness read in courtIncident
17:06
Photo
Final declaration adopted at 2nd Meeting of OTS MinistersBusiness
17:01