    Domestic policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 17:22
    Head of State Agency for Protection of Strategic Objects relieved of his duties

    Major General Ilgar Abbasov, head of Azerbaijan's State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Objects, has been relieved of his duties.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

    Ilham Aliyev Ilgar Abbasov
    Strateji Obyektlərin Mühafizəsi Dövlət Agentliyinin rəisi vəzifəsindən azad edilib - SƏRƏNCAM
    Глава Госагентства по охране стратегических объектов освобожден от должности

