Hajiyev: Azerbaijan does not rely on international bodies to solve problems

Azerbaijan does not expect international organizations to solve its problems, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, during a panel discussion held within the framework of the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, countries of a region and beyond can put forward their interests and develop their respective region:

"We do not expect international organizations to solve our problems. It is true that in the first years of independence, we had expectations from them. However, for example, the OSCE became a failed organization and was unable to achieve a resolution of the conflict in the region. The Minsk Group [of OSCE] also failed. As a result, we resolved the conflict through military and political means, and we achieved peace. Azerbaijan and Armenia are now cooperating and deepening the peace agenda."

The presidential aide also added that Azerbaijan sets its own agenda:

"Some think that this is related to military power. Our approach is that we do not participate in rivalry. Middle power is a direction aimed at solving problems. Besides that, for Azerbaijan, energy security is a successful example of multilateral diplomacy."