Hajigabul residents actively take part in voting - PHOTO

    Hajigabul residents actively take part in voting

    652 observers are monitoring voting process at the DEC

    Hajigabul. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ In Hajigabul region, 9 people over the age of 100 took part in the referendum voting.

    Lowland regions bureau of Report informs, Hajigabul residents took active part in the process.

    44 343 voters have been registered at Hajigabul-Kurdamir DEC No.58. Also, 49 polling stations have been established for their comfortable and freely voting, 8 of which equipped with web-cams.

    652 observers are monitoring voting process there.  

