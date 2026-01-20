Haber Global prepares video material on January 20 tragedy

The Haber Global TV channel has prepared a video material on the events of January 20, 1990, which went down in the history of the Azerbaijani people as the bloody January Tragedy, Report informs.

The story emphasizes that 36 years have passed since the tragedy.

"Today is a day of mourning for brotherly Azerbaijan. On January 20, 1990, the Azerbaijani people stood as human shields before Soviet tanks entering Baku, and 147 people became martyrs."

It is emphasized that the resistance of January 20, which went down in the history of Azerbaijan's independence, also hastened the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"The unarmed Azerbaijani people rose up against Soviet tanks in the name of their homeland. However, the Soviet tanks, crewed by Armenian soldiers, showed no mercy, crushing everyone in their path, entering Baku and sowing death in the streets. But the people of Azerbaijan had no intention of submitting to tyranny. They resisted the Soviet tanks to the last drop of blood. Moscow, meanwhile, continued to shed blood. That night, children and women were killed. Even doctors arriving to aid the wounded were fired upon," reads the material.