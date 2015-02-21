 Top
    Gubad Ibadoghlu becomes Chairman of Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Movement

    All of the candidates withdrew their candidacy in favor of Gubad Ibadoghlu

    Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The election for the chairmanship of Azerbaijan Democracy and Welfare Movement (ADWM)  was held.

    Report informs, the candidatures of Ellada Mammadli, Sakhavat Alisoy, Ahliman Abbas, Adalat Yusubov, Vurghun Ayyub and Gubad Ibadoghlu were nominated at today's constituent meeting.

    All of the candidates withdrew their candidacy in favor of Gubad Ibadoghlu.

    The nomination of G.Ibadoghlu was approved.

    The Charter of the Movement was approved at the conference too.

