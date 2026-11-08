Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 18:16
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry staff visited Victory Park to mark Victory Day on November 8, the ministry told Report.

    During the visit, they honored the memory of those who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty and laid a wreath at the monument.

    "Our glorious victory will always be a source of pride!" the ministry said.

    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park

    November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA)
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