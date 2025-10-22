Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Five years pass since Azerbaijan regained full control over border with Iran

    Domestic policy
    22 October, 2025
    • 01:00
    Five years pass since Azerbaijan regained full control over border with Iran

    Today marks the fifth anniversary of a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's modern history: the restoration of full control over the country's 132-kilometer border with Iran - a stretch that had remained under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades, according to Report.

    On October 22, 2020, Azerbaijani forces liberated the village of Aghband in the Zangilan district and on the same day they regained control over the Azerbaijan-Iran border

    The operation on that day saw not only the liberation of Aghband, but also a sweeping advance that brought dozens of settlements back under Azerbaijani control.

    Among the liberated localities in Zangilan were the villages of Kollugishlag, Malatkeshin, Kand Zangilan, Genlik, Veligulubayli, Garadara, Chopdara, Tatar, Tiri, Amirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz, and Dallakli. Additionally, Azerbaijani forces regained control over Mollavali, Yukhari Rafidinli, and Ashaghi Rafidinli in the Fuzuli district, as well as Sirik, Shykhlar, Mastalibayli, and Darzili in the Jabrayil district.

    The State Border Service, acting on the directive of the president, rapidly deployed the necessary infrastructure to ensure effective protection of the liberated section of the border. Border posts were promptly reinstated, reasserting Azerbaijan's sovereignty over the area.

    Aghband, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Vejnali rural administrative district in Zangilan, had been occupied by Armenian forces since 1993. The settlement is located on the bank of the Araz river, at the foot of Mount Aghband.

    Azərbaycan-İran dövlət sərhədinin tam nəzarətə götürülməsindən beş il ötür
    Минуло 5 лет с даты установления полного контроля над азербайджано-иранской границей

