First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Victory Day

    • 08 November, 2025
    • 08:30
    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva made a post on her official Instagram account on the occasion of Victory Day.

    According to Report, the post reads: "Dear compatriots! I sincerely congratulate each of you on the fifth anniversary of the glorious Victory achieved in the Patriotic War! I thank our President, our brave soldiers and officers for celebrating today"s holiday with pride as a heroic nation!

    May God have mercy on all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland! May the Almighty protect our people and our Motherland!"

