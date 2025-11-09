Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag Day

    Domestic policy
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 09:50
    First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva posted a photo on her official social media accounts on the occasion of November 9 – National Flag Day, Report informs.

    The post reads:

    "May our tricolor flag, the source of our endless pride, forever wave in the skies of our dear Motherland, where peace, stability, security, and tolerance prevail!"

