First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on National Flag Day
Domestic policy
- 09 November, 2025
- 09:50
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva posted a photo on her official social media accounts on the occasion of November 9 – National Flag Day, Report informs.
The post reads:
"May our tricolor flag, the source of our endless pride, forever wave in the skies of our dear Motherland, where peace, stability, security, and tolerance prevail!"
