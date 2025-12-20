Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package amnesty act Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    First relocation caravan heads to Karkijahan settlement

    Domestic policy
    • 20 December, 2025
    • 12:33
    First relocation caravan heads to Karkijahan settlement

    The first relocation caravan to the Karkijahan settlement in the city of Khankandi set off on December 20.

    According to Report, the families moving are temporarily residing in various locations across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    At this stage, 30 families, totaling 115 people, are being relocated to the Karkijahan settlement.

    Khankandi Great Return
    Kərkicahan qəsəbəsinə ilk köç karvanı yola salınıb
    В поселок Кяркиджахан города Ханкенди отправилась первая группа жителей

