First relocation caravan heads to Karkijahan settlement
Domestic policy
- 20 December, 2025
- 12:33
The first relocation caravan to the Karkijahan settlement in the city of Khankandi set off on December 20.
According to Report, the families moving are temporarily residing in various locations across the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 30 families, totaling 115 people, are being relocated to the Karkijahan settlement.
