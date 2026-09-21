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    Farid Shafiyev: Armenians want to deny, Armenianize history of Caucasian Albania

    Domestic policy
    • 21 September, 2026
    • 11:19
    Farid Shafiyev: Armenians want to deny, Armenianize history of Caucasian Albania

    Armenians want to deny and Armenianize the history of Caucasian Albania, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center of Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (CAIRM), said at an event titled "The heritage of Caucasian Albania in Azerbaijan's statehood history," Report informs.

    According to him, every state established in the territory of Azerbaijan has left a mark on national identity:

    "There have been many states in the territory of Azerbaijan, and each state has left a certain mark on our statehood and national identity. These issues should be comprehensively studied, and work is underway in this regard, including the translation of books and so on. However, experience shows that whenever a gap emerges, it is used."

    Farid Shafiyev also said that some radical Armenians claim that churches existing in Karabakh were "Albanianized" by Azerbaijan following the latest visit of diplomats to the liberated territories:

    "However, this approach does not reflect reality. There are historical places of worship belonging to different peoples and religious communities in the territory of Azerbaijan, and our country pays attention to the protection of these monuments. Armenians want to deny the history of Caucasian Albania. In other words, they want to completely Armenianize it. They claim that there was 'Greater Armenia' in this territory. However, the history of Caucasian Albania undermines the idea of 'Greater Armenia' to a certain extent. But they see this and do not want to accept it."

    Farid Shafiyev Caucasian Albania Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center)
    Fərid Şəfiyev: Ermənilər Qafqaz Albaniyasının tarixini inkar etmək, erməniləşdirmək istəyirlər
    Фарид Шафиев: Армяне стремятся присвоить историю Кавказской Албании

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