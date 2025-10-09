Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity

    Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

    Domestic policy
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 11:13
    Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

    In today's digital world, Azerbaijan considers information security a top priority, Farid Hajiyev, chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis, said at CIDC-2025 in Baku, Report informs.

    He stated that the current digitalization of the economy and the growing capabilities of artificial intelligence are introducing new risks to the country's information space.

    "Azerbaijan holds a key position in the region in terms of innovation. The country is also actively working to protect the digital space and providing assistance in this area," he said.

    Farid Hajiyev emphasized that effective legislation will play a fundamental role in ensuring security.

    "Since the Patriotic War, cyberattacks against Azerbaijan have continued. In this regard, the Milli Majlis has amended the legislation. National security is the responsibility not only of individual organizations but of society as a whole," he said.

    Azerbaijan Farid Hajiyev Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2025 (CIDC-2025)
    MM-in Aparat rəhbəri: İnformasiya təhlükəsizliyinin təmini əsas prioritetlərdəndir
    Фарид Гаджиев: Информационная безопасность - один из основных приоритетов

    Latest News

    11:22

    Chiril Gaburici: Washington agreements to clarify fate of 4,000 missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:21

    ICMP: Washington Declaration important for determining fate of missing persons

    Foreign policy
    11:13

    Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

    Domestic policy
    11:12

    Samaddin Asadov: Over 30 government agencies connected to cyber incident data exchange platform

    ICT
    11:11

    IDF readying to pull back troops in Gaza

    Other countries
    11:07

    Security service head optimistic about future Armenia contacts

    Foreign policy
    11:02

    Deputy minister: Protecting information space among key areas of Azerbaijan's national security

    ICT
    11:01

    Italian expert calls for stronger international cooperation in search for missing persons

    Foreign policy
    10:54

    Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget from non-oil & gas sector up 9%

    Finance
    All News Feed