Farid Hajiyev: Information security among main priorities

In today's digital world, Azerbaijan considers information security a top priority, Farid Hajiyev, chief of Staff of the Milli Majlis, said at CIDC-2025 in Baku, Report informs.

He stated that the current digitalization of the economy and the growing capabilities of artificial intelligence are introducing new risks to the country's information space.

"Azerbaijan holds a key position in the region in terms of innovation. The country is also actively working to protect the digital space and providing assistance in this area," he said.

Farid Hajiyev emphasized that effective legislation will play a fundamental role in ensuring security.

"Since the Patriotic War, cyberattacks against Azerbaijan have continued. In this regard, the Milli Majlis has amended the legislation. National security is the responsibility not only of individual organizations but of society as a whole," he said.