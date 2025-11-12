Farhad Abdullayev: Introduction of AI into judicial system - requirement of the time

Modern challenges require the active use of innovative technologies, including artificial intelligence, in the judicial and legal system, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan, Farhad Abdullayev, said in his article "30 Years of the Constitution of Azerbaijan."

Report informs that, according to Abdullayev, the judicial and legal system, like other spheres, is facing new challenges and demands of modern times.

He noted that the development of justice today depends not only on legislative reforms but also on technological progress.

"Enhancing professionalism in the administration of justice and introducing innovative technologies is a requirement of our time," the Chairman of the Constitutional Court emphasized.

Abdullayev added that ongoing global socio-economic transformations, accelerating digitalization, and the spread of artificial intelligence require judicial systems to adapt to new realities and develop modern approaches.