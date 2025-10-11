Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court

The open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes-including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war-as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on October 10, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), each of the accused individuals was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as legal representatives for their defense.

The session was attended by the accused individuals, their defense counsel, a portion of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution.

Judge Z. Aghayev announced that new documents had been received by the court. He stated that 340 victims had applied to the court, noting that they would not be able to participate in the court proceedings, and that their statements to the preliminary investigation should be examined in the trial.

No one objected to the victims' absence at the court session and the subsequent examination of their statements from the preliminary investigation.

Facts and statistical data obtained from various public agencies regarding criminal cases, civilian casualties, missing persons, as well as damage caused to civilian infrastructure, residential houses, environment, religious and cultural monuments as a result of Armenian armed forces' attacks against the territories of Azerbaijan were announced in the court.

The announced documents included data obtained from various ministries, committees, agencies, district and city executive authorities, as well as other institutions of Azerbaijan.

Documents included in the case file indicated that on October 4, 2020, Armenia decided to shell Ganja with the purpose of sowing panic among Azerbaijani civilians. To avoid international condemnation of Armenia, on the recommendation of the then-Defense Minister David Tonoyan, the so-called "regime leader," Arayik Harutyunyan, made a statement claiming that Ganja was shelled not from Armenian territory, but from Karabakh, on his orders. This statement was also posted on YouTube.

At a meeting with representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on February 16, 2021, Arayik Harutyunyan stated that the bodies of 13-18 Azerbaijanis will be handed over on February 17, ironically stating that "the transfer of these bodies is a gift to Azerbaijan following the Khojaly genocide."

Moreover, A. Harutyunyan mentioned the shooting of Azerbaijani special forces police officers at the wall in February-March 1992.

It was also reflected in the above-mentioned document that Arayik Harutyunyan had information that Armenian servicemen deliberately rolled a rock over the conscripts of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who killed in the Saribaba village of Lachin district on August 5, 2022.

Another document revealed information regarding 7 accused persons - Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Babayan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Manukyan, namely, questionnaire data, education, "positions" they held in the so-called organization, their role in the illegal activities of the so-called organization since the early 90s, their involvement in the April 2016 battles, the 44-day war in 2020, etc.

Based on the analysis of the above-mentioned data, it was determined that the mentioned 7 accused persons involved, one way or another, and at different times in the forced occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Republic of Armenia, made statements in these regard, and instilled feelings of hatred by constantly pitting the Armenian people against the Azerbaijani people.

Other documents revealed that the financing of the so-called regime established in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories was carried out by Armenia.

According to the announced documents, the Republic of Armenia purchased 2 anti-tank missiles from the Russian Federation under contracts dated 05.07.2019 and 26.06.2020. Despite the fact that the mentioned missiles were purchased under a contract with Armenia, the discovery of these devices in the formerly occupied sovereign territory of Azerbaijan once again confirms that the weapons were imported directly from that country, namely Armenia.

Moreover, it was noted that following the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from occupation, numerous weapons and other devices were discovered there. Those weapons included the large-caliber weapons, tanks, cannons, and other similar combat equipment.

Another documents revealed the video materials posted on YouTube and the materials attached to the criminal case, showing the battle scenes recorded in real life, with people using various armored vehicles, wearing military uniforms, and firing in different directions using various weapons.

The next footages showed a number of Azerbaijanis in military uniform being killed, with their bodies being left on the ground during the First Karabakh war.

Moreover, the footages showed an Azerbaijani soldier being held captive by the Armenian armed forces. The captured person is being subjected to forms of violence and mistreatment. The video also showed blood flowing from the right side of the prisoner's face.

The footages also showed that the Armenian soldiers were engaged in looting in the devastated Azerbaijani territory.

The next footages show the captured Azerbaijani soldiers, with various injuries clearly visible on the prisoners' faces.

The court proceedings will continue on October 13.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, David Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.