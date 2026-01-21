Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026

    Euronews: Remembrance of Soviet massacre becomes pivotal for Azerbaijan's independence drive

    Domestic policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 09:15
    Euronews: Remembrance of Soviet massacre becomes pivotal for Azerbaijan's independence drive

    On January 20 every year Azerbaijanis pay tribute to those who died in a bloody massacre committed by the former USSR against civilians to suppress the national liberation movement, Report informs, citing an article posted on Euronews.

    Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev commemorated Black January with a visit to the Alley of Martyrs on January 18 in remembrance of massacre carried out by the Soviet Union (USSR) in 1990.

    At the site, Ilham Aliyev laid flowers at the Eternal Flame monument, which is a symbol of remembrance for the civilians killed during the military crackdown towards the end of the USSR.

    The official anniversary, which is a Day of National Mourning in Azerbaijan, takes place on January 20 and is observed every year across the country as a day of national reflection.

    Black January is widely seen as a turning point in the country's path to independence, strengthening public resolve for sovereignty. The president's visit is part of a broader country-wide commemorative program.

    Tributes are paid to those who died in a massacre on January 20, 1990, to suppress the national liberation movement. From early morning, thousands of people go to the Alley of the Martyrs in Baku, where victims of the tragic events are buried.

    It was announced by the Soviet authorities to be a "restoration of constitutional order in the republic."

    Troops were deployed without warning the population and peaceful civilians were among the main victims. As a result of the operation against innocent people, which included children, women and the elderly, at least 140 civilians were killed and more than 700 were injured.

    Black January Ilham Aliyev USSR Russia
    "Euronews": Sovet qətliamının xatirəsi Azərbaycanın müstəqillik arzularında əsas amilə çevrilib
    Euronews: Память о советской резне становится ключевым фактором в стремлении Азербайджана к независимости

    Latest News

    10:10

    Japan ex-Prime Minister's assassin sentenced to life in prison

    Other countries
    09:57

    Azeri Light crude climbs on global markets

    Energy
    09:53

    Trump departs for Davos forum again after switching to new plane

    Other countries
    09:53

    Kylian Mbappé equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

    Football
    09:43

    Azerbaijan accepts Trumps's invitation to join Board of Peace as founding member

    Other
    09:34

    CBA currency exchange rates (21.01.2026)

    Finance
    09:27

    Gold prices hit new all-time high, exceeding $4,800 per troy ounce

    Finance
    09:26

    UEFA Champions League: Qarabag to face Eintracht today

    Football
    09:17

    Ukrainian PM thanks Azerbaijan for energy assistance

    Other countries
    All News Feed