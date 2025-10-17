Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli
Domestic policy
- 17 October, 2025
- 14:49
More than 3,000 people are currently living in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, told Report.
Huseynov described the fifth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation during the 44-day Patriotic War as a major historic victory: "By the president's relevant decree, October 17 has been declared Fuzuli City Day. As in every year, this significant date is being celebrated with great solemnity this year. Now, more than 3,000 residents live in Fuzuli, and life in the city is returning to normal."
Latest News
14:49
Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in FuzuliDomestic policy
14:46
Citizen participation drives success of smart cities in Azerbaijan, says British expertICT
14:40
Photo
BP contributes to preservation of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacyEnergy
14:38
COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in BrasiliaCOP29
14:23
Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political PartiesOther
14:02
Elgun Safarov: Legislative amendments are needed to combat cyberbullying in AzerbaijanIndividual sports
13:53
Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026Infrastructure
13:45
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan fund to finance carpet production in KyrgyzstanBusiness
13:44