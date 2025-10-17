Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

    Domestic policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 14:49
    Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

    More than 3,000 people are currently living in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, told Report.

    Huseynov described the fifth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation during the 44-day Patriotic War as a major historic victory: "By the president's relevant decree, October 17 has been declared Fuzuli City Day. As in every year, this significant date is being celebrated with great solemnity this year. Now, more than 3,000 residents live in Fuzuli, and life in the city is returning to normal."

    Emin Huseynov Fuzuli
    Emin Hüseynov: Füzulidə artıq 3 mindən çox əhali yaşayır
    Эмин Гусейнов: В Физули уже проживает более 3 тыc. человек

    Latest News

    14:49

    Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

    Domestic policy
    14:46

    Citizen participation drives success of smart cities in Azerbaijan, says British expert

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    BP contributes to preservation of Uzeyir Hajibayli's legacy

    Energy
    14:38

    COP29 presidency completes its attendance at Pre-COP in Brasilia

    COP29
    14:23

    Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of International Conference of Asian Political Parties

    Other
    14:02

    Elgun Safarov: Legislative amendments are needed to combat cyberbullying in Azerbaijan

    Individual sports
    13:53

    Baku begins preparations for World Urban Forum 2026

    Infrastructure
    13:45

    Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan fund to finance carpet production in Kyrgyzstan

    Business
    13:44

    ADB's active project portfolio exceeds $100 billion

    Finance
    All News Feed