Emin Huseynov: Over 3,000 residents now live in Fuzuli

More than 3,000 people are currently living in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President for Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, told Report.

Huseynov described the fifth anniversary of Fuzuli's liberation during the 44-day Patriotic War as a major historic victory: "By the president's relevant decree, October 17 has been declared Fuzuli City Day. As in every year, this significant date is being celebrated with great solemnity this year. Now, more than 3,000 residents live in Fuzuli, and life in the city is returning to normal."