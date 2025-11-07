Designing of 20 settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated areas in final stage

Designing for 20 residential areas in the liberated territories is in its final stage, a department head at the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Ramil Jahangirov, told journalists at the exhibition dedicated to the fifth anniversary of Victory, Report informs.

According to him, during this period, the Master Plan of the liberated territories, as well as Master Plans for eight cities, and the Master Plans of Khankandi, Khojaly, Aghdara, and Khojavand are under development:

"At the same time, project documents for more than 90 villages and settlements have been approved, and design work for 20 residential areas is in its final stage. According to the projects, new residential complexes, educational and healthcare institutions, public catering facilities, museums, and cultural centers are being built in those locations. Road and street networks, tourism and recreation zones, as well as industrial parks, are being established. Energy-efficient construction and smart infrastructure solutions are being implemented."

The state committee official also noted that, to date, former internally displaced persons have returned to 30 residential areas (6 cities, 2 settlements, and 22 villages) across 10 districts. In total, nearly 60,000 people now live, work, and study in the liberated territories.