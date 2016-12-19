Deputy Chief: Azerbaijan became a country of destination for migrants

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan has become a country of destination for migrants than a country of origin".

Report informs, Deputy Chief of the Azerbaijani State Migration Service Parviz Musayev said addressing the event on the International Migrants Day. According to him, life of internally displaced persons is not a new and surprising case for the Azerbaijani people: "Our people is familiar with this problem. Azerbaijanis were expelled from their land by Armenians for national identity. There are more than 1 million internally displaced persons and refugees in our country. The Azerbaijani government takes care of these persons. We believe that these people will be returned to their homeland, the occupied territories will be liberated. There are over 250 million migrants around the world".

He stressed that more than 95 modern settlements were built for the IDPs in Azerbaijan as a result of the aimed measures in Azerbaijan: "The works in this field are continuing at a high level. Over 6 bln AZN allocated in this regard. Migrant placement and attitude towards them in Azerbaijan, a small state having over 1 million refugees, incomparable to Europe. Europe shows weakness and intolerance by receiving 250 million migrants. It proves once again that the works carried out in Azerbaijan in this direction are an example for Europe. Azerbaijani government is ready to share its practice with these countries. Number of illegal migrants dropped to a minimum in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan has become a country of destination for migrants than a country of origin".