    Demonstration of religious slogans and other religious attributes in public places banned in Azerbaijan

    According to amendment to law 'On freedom of religion', religious flags should only be placed over worships, religious centers and offices

    Baku. 2 December.REPORT.AZ/ Demonstration of religious slogans and other religious attributes (excluding religious attributes carried by a person) in public places, outside worships is prohibited in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs, a new article will be added to law ''On freedom of religion'.

    According new amendment, religious flags should only be placed over worships, religious centers and offices.

    In addition, Islamic rituals and rites should be carried out only by the citizens of Azerbaijan Republic. Conduction of Islamic rituals and rites by Azerbaijani citizens studied abroad is prohibited.

    Amendments and changes draft discussed in the joint session of Legal Policy and State Building Committee and Public Associations and Religious Organizations Committee and recommended to plenary session of Milli Majlis to be held on December 4. 

