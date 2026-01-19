Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of Martyrs
Domestic policy
- 19 January, 2026
- 13:11
The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the eve of 20 January - National Mourning Day.
The Ministry of Defense told Report that the high-ranking officials paid tribute to the memory of the January 20 tragedy victims, who sacrificed their lives for freedom and independence of the Motherland, and laid flowers on their graves.
