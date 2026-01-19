Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of Martyrs

    • 19 January, 2026
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 13:11
    Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of Martyrs

    The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the eve of 20 January - National Mourning Day.

    The Ministry of Defense told Report that the high-ranking officials paid tribute to the memory of the January 20 tragedy victims, who sacrificed their lives for freedom and independence of the Motherland, and laid flowers on their graves.

    Müdafiə Nazirliyinin rəhbərliyi Şəhidlər xiyabanını ziyarət edib
    Руководящий состав Министерства обороны посетил Аллею шехидов

