Defense Ministry's leadership visits Alley of Martyrs

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited the Alley of Martyrs on the eve of 20 January - National Mourning Day.

The Ministry of Defense told Report that the high-ranking officials paid tribute to the memory of the January 20 tragedy victims, who sacrificed their lives for freedom and independence of the Motherland, and laid flowers on their graves.