    Davud Rustamov: Scale of crimes involving AI rapidly increasing

    Domestic policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 16:16
    Davud Rustamov: Scale of crimes involving AI rapidly increasing

    A rapid increase in subversive crimes committed using artificial intelligence is being recorded worldwide, Davud Rustamov, head of the National Cyber ​​Security Center of Azerbaijan's State Security Service, said at a conference as part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Competition (CIDC-2025), Report informs.

    According to him, AI-based solutions have recently been actively implemented in all sectors, which, in turn, is impacting cybercrime.

    Davud Rustamov noted that interest in the use of AI for criminal purposes is growing worldwide. He added that the security service is monitoring cybercrimes committed using AI, as well as other forms of digital crime.

    "The scale of sabotage crimes using AI is significantly increasing. One international study has identified cases of illegal use of the Large Language Model (LLM). Such technologies allow criminal networks to develop more complex scenarios for sabotage," Rustamov emphasized.

