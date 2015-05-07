Constitutional Court reviews at what rate to be paid the dollar-denominated loans

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Constitutional Court examined question concerning at what rate citizens will pay dollar-denominated loans.

Report informs, at the meeting they discussed issues concerning the interpretation of Articles 439.1, 439.2 and 439.7 of the Civil Code of the Azerbaijan Republic in accordance with part VI of Article 130 of the Constitution, and Article 7.1 of the Law "On Constitutional Court".

Parties heard at the meeting. Goychay District Court, the Ombudsman Office, Milli Majlis and the Central Bank addressed as parties at plenum. However, the decision has not been made public.

It was noted that the decision will be announced in the coming days.