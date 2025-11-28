Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan visiting Nakhchivan
Domestic policy
- 28 November, 2025
- 10:37
The Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, is on a visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the ambassador arrived in Nakhchivan today together with Azerbaijani Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev.
The purpose of the visit is to attend the presentation and handover ceremony of the Interactive Education Assistance project, carried out within the framework of Azerbaijan–China educational cooperation.
