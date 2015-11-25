Authorized capital of CBAR increased to 500 million manats

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, under amendments the authorized capital of the CBAR increased from 10 million manats to 500 million manats.

Under the document, preparation of gross (state and non-state) external debt statistics and international investment balance, generalization and spreading of information included to the functions of the CBAR.