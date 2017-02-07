Chamber of Auditors appeals to political parties

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Chamber of Auditors of the Azerbaijan Republic appealed to some commercial and non-commercial entities, as well as political parties for preparation of 2016 financial reports.

Report informs, the Chamber calls political parties to take active part in raising transparency, as an integral part of economic reforms carried out in the country, and take benefit of independent auditor services with this purpose.

Chamber of Auditors told that they are ready to answer every inquiry and provide appropriate support. According to legislation, independent auditors should approve correctness of financial (accounting) reports of political parties for 2016.

Notably, Clause 464 of Administrative Code envisages responsibility (senior officials are fined 300-600, legal entities 1.500-2000 AZN) for absence of proper audit approval.