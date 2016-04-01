 Top
    CEC Deputy Chairman: '51 parties submitted their annual financial statements'

    Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ 51 of 55 state registered parties, which has not submitted their 2015 financial statements have presented the statements to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

    Report was told by the CEC Deputy Chairman Natig Mammadov.

    He said that expect submission of financial statements by other 4 political parties, too: 'Other 2 parties submitted their financial statements on 2014. 4 parties have not submitted their statements on current year. Probably, they will also present their statements'.

