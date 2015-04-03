 Top
    Candidacy of Tahir Salahov nominated for the Award of Heydar Aliyev

    The Heydar Aliyev award is given annually on May 10, the birthday of national leader

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the "Regulations on the Prize Heydar Aliyev of Azerbaijan Republic" on the part of individuals and organizations candidacy of Tahir Salahov submitted to the Commission for the Prize of the Heydar Aliyev 2015.

    Report informs referring to AZERTAC, it was declared by the Commission of the Heydar Aliyev Award of Azerbaijan Republic.

    This award was established by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on March 10, 2004. According to the decree, the Heydar Aliyev Award is given annually on May 10, the birthday of Heydar Aliyev.

