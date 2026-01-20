Berlin commemorates martyrs of January 20

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Germany has organized a memorial event at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Berlin to mark the 36th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Report informs.

The event began with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the tragedy.

A documentary film about the events of January 20, produced by the embassy in German, was then shown.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Agayev noted that on the night of January 19-20, 1990, Soviet troops committed a bloody massacre of civilians in Baku, killing dozens and seriously injuring hundreds, in an attempt to suppress the Azerbaijani people's aspirations for freedom.

Nasimi Agayev recalled that national leader Heydar Aliyev arrived at the Azerbaijani Permanent Mission in Moscow on January 21, 1990, and strongly condemned the Soviet invasion and the massacre of civilians in Baku on January 20, demanding a legal and political assessment.

According to the ambassador, this courageous stance became an important factor in strengthening national identity and one of the ideological foundations of Azerbaijan's future independence.

The event also included a screening of the documentary film "Born on January 20," dedicated to the courageous resistance of Azerbaijani sailors during those tragic days. A photo exhibition chronicling the events of January 20 was also organized.

The memorial event concluded with a memorial meal in honor of the martyrs of January 20.