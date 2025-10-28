Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 12:33
    Barley malt processing facility of Promalt LLC inaugurated in Imishli

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the barley malt processing facility of "Promalt" Limited Liability Company (LLC) in Imishli on October 28.

    According to Report, the facility will produce malt - a product obtained by processing barley, the main raw material for beer production, through specialized processes to prepare it for fermentation. Equipped with modern machinery from the Swiss company Bühler GmbH and a fully automated processing system, the facility has an annual production capacity of 11,000 tons of barley malt.

    The total investment in the project amounts to 33.2 million manats.

    Implemented through a partnership between the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy, "Azersheker" LLC, and "Azersun Holding" LLC, the facility has benefited from tax and customs exemptions under the state"s investment incentive program. The barley malt produced at the facility will also supply raw materials to the "Carlsberg Azerbaijan" beer plant. As the first modern production facility in the South Caucasus specializing in brewing barley processing, the project is significant for advancing agro-industrial integration, technological modernization, sustainable raw material supply, and localization of production in the region. The facility will create 47 jobs.

