    Baku hosting 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

    Domestic policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 14:02
    Baku hosting 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers

    The 8th Solidarity Forum of Azerbaijani Volunteers is underway in Baku, Report informs.

    The forum is being held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Youth Foundation of Azerbaijan, and organized by the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan.

    The event is attended by ministry representatives, more than 3,000 young volunteers, and media representatives.

    During the forum, a video presentation of the 2025 Report of the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan will be shown, followed by the awarding of the Volunteers of the Year for 2025.

    In 1985, the UN General Assembly declared December 5 as International Volunteer Day. In connection with this, for the past seven years, Azerbaijan has implemented the Azerbaijan Volunteer Week project every December.

    This year, the next Azerbaijan Volunteer Week is being held from December 4 through 17.

    Azərbaycan Könüllülərinin VIII Həmrəylik Forumu keçirilir
    В Баку проходит VIII Форум солидарности азербайджанских волонтёров

