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    Azerbaijani, Slovak human rights commissioners discuss cooperation

    Domestic policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 18:04
    Azerbaijani, Slovak human rights commissioners discuss cooperation

    The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, had a meeting with the Public Defender of Rights of the Slovak Republic, Róbert Dobrovodský, Report informs, citing the Ombudsman Office.

    During the meeting, the Ombudsman of Azerbaijan noted with satisfaction that there are cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in various areas, including the field of human rights.

    Sabina Aliyeva emphasized that relations between the ombuds institutions of the two countries are developing both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations.

    She provided detailed information about the human rights reforms carried out in the country, the Ombudsman's mandate, and the activities undertaken to protect human rights and freedoms.

    The Ombudsman also spoke about the work carried out within the framework of the National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) to protect the rights of persons held in institutions they cannot leave at their free will, including visits to such institutions and investigation procedures of issues related to treatment and health.

    Aliyeva emphasized that the visit of the Slovak Ombudsman to the country is of great importance for the exchange of experience gained in the Azerbaijani Ombudsman's NPM activities and for further development of bilateral cooperation.

    The Ombudsman of the Slovak Republic, Róbert Dobrovodský, expressed his gratitude to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva for her warm reception and noted the possibility of applying Azerbaijan's positive experience in his country.

    The meeting also included a broad exchange of views on the prospects for future cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

    Afterwards, the Ombudsman of Slovakia, Róbert Dobrovodský, familiarized himself with the conditions at the Citizens' Reception Center.

    During the visit, the Slovak Ombudsman is scheduled to meet with representatives of the judicial, legislative, and executive branches.

    Azerbaijani, Slovak human rights commissioners discuss cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Slovak human rights commissioners discuss cooperation
    Azerbaijani, Slovak human rights commissioners discuss cooperation

    Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) Sabina Aliyeva Azerbaijan Slovakia
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Slovakiya ombudsmanları əməkdaşlığı müzakirə ediblər
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Словакия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере прав человека

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