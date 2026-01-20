Azerbaijani President: We've been concerned about some destabilization in Iran

"Every country, including Azerbaijan, should think about stability around and beyond its borders," said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Report informs.

"With respect to Azerbaijan, we do not have any potential risks inside the country. All the potential risks can come from outside. Therefore, for us, stability in our neighborhood is something that we always think about. We've been concerned about some destabilization in Iran. And for us, stability, predictability, and peace in the region are the biggest asset. We suffered from occupation, from war, from losing thousands of victims. And today, stability and security for every country are the only way to succeed.

With respect to the energy market, as you see today, the oil price is stable. It is at the appropriate level, at least for Azerbaijan. It demonstrates that the situation in Iran, the situation in Venezuela, and in other parts of the world do not seriously influence the price of oil. This is a good sign, because producers and consumers, they need to know the predictability of the situation in order to plan their future.

So I hope that the situation in the South Caucasus and around it will not deteriorate. This is what we really wish to see. I hope that every country will contribute to regional stability and security," the head of state noted.