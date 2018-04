Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding Artur Rasi-zade with the Order of "Glory", Report informs.

According to the decree, the Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh Tahiroghlu was awarded with the Order of "Glory" due to his contribution to the economic, social and cultural development of Azerbaijan.