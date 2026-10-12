Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Azerbaijani President approves classified information agreement with Slovakia

    Domestic policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 15:48
    Azerbaijani President approves classified information agreement with Slovakia

    The agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information between Azerbaijan and Slovakia has been approved.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law approving the agreement.

    The document was signed in Baku on July 8, 2026.

    Ilham Aliyev Azerbaijan-Slovakia relations
    Azərbaycanla Slovakiya arasında məxfi məlumatın mübadiləsi və mühafizəsi sazişi təsdiqlənib
    Ильхам Алиев утвердил соглашение об обмене секретными данными со Словакией
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