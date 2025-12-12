Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azerbaijani officials commemorate Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honor

    Domestic policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 11:02
    Azerbaijani officials commemorate Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honor

    On the 22nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's passing, Azerbaijani state and government officials visited the Alley of Honor.

    According to Report, those present included Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, and Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration.

    Bouquets of flowers were placed at National Leader Heydar Aliyev's grave, and his memory was honored with deep respect.

    Photo
    Photo
