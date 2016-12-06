Azerbaijani MPs made proposals discussing state budget 2017

Baku. 6 December.REPORT.AZ/ Draft law "On the state budget for 2017" was discussed at today's plenary session of Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

Report informs, MP Fazail Aghamali said that economic crisis in the world is deepening. He said that Azerbaijan has potential to overcome the crisis: "I think that our main difficulty will be in 2017. Many industrial enterprises will launch in 2018, the situation will improve. Task set by the President of Azerbaijan is connected with development of non-oil sector. One of the important sectors is agriculture. Financial support should be allocated for agricultural sector. In 2017, 35 million AZN will be allocated for agricultural sector. This is not sufficient amount for lending. As you know, the banking system is paralyzed, there is no opportunity to give credit to entrepreneurs."

MP Ganira Pashayeva said that one of the most serious problems is housing. According to her, the issue is in the focus of attention of the state.

G.Pashayeva also touched upon documentation of houses and stressed importance to eliminate the problem.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Agrarian Policy Eldar Ibrahimov noted that 49.2% of state budget revenue accounts for oil sector: "Non-oil sector is developing year by year. Now the districts will manage themselves without subsidy. Agriculture sector has developed in Azerbaijan, productivity increased. Development of agriculture may bring additional revenue to the country."