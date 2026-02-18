Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan to rebury remains of 17 more First Karabakh War martyrs

    Domestic policy
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 11:05
    The remains of 17 individuals previously listed as missing during the First Karabakh War will be reburied in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens confirmed that among the missing are 16 military personnel and one civilian.

    The reburials are scheduled to take place on February 19 and 20.

    First Karabakh War reburial Missing persons martyrs
    I Qarabağ müharibəsinin daha 17 itkin-şəhidi dəfn olunacaq
    В Азербайджане перезахоронят останки еще 17 шехидов I Карабахской войны

