Azerbaijan to implement 5-minute city model in Karabakh, urban planning chief says

Although the 15-minute city model is widely used globally, Azerbaijan plans to apply an even more compact 5-minute city model in the Karabakh region, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and national coordinator for WUF13, told journalists, Report informs.

Guliyev said that all newly restored settlements in the liberated territories will be built according to smart city principles. "Urban planning is underway for 12 cities, with master plans already approved for eight of them and nearing completion for four more. Additionally, hundreds of villages are set for reconstruction. The rebuilding process across all settlements is expected to take 20 years."

"Our goal is to ensure that residents can reach essential destinations within just five minutes from their homes," Guliyev said, explaining the basis of the new model.

He added that architectural design in these areas will follow a special approach: new individual homes and buildings will be inspired by each city's traditions while maintaining modern standards and staying true to local architectural heritage. The creation of green cities is also a priority under the new urban development agenda.