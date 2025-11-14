Azerbaijan's population grows by 28,758 since start of 2025
Domestic policy
- 14 November, 2025
- 15:41
Azerbaijan's population increased by 28,758 people, or 0.3%, since the beginning of the year, the State Statistical Committee told Report.
As of October 1, the country's population reached 10,253,647.
Of the total population, 54.4% live in urban areas and 45.6% in rural areas. Men make up 49.8% of the population, while women account for 50.2%.
